Income tax receipts undershoot Government target again

The Government’s tax take for the year was 2.4 per cent or €344 million behind target in April, the latest exchequer returns show.

Income tax, the Government’s main tax head, undershot the department’s target by 3.1 per cent or €198 million, coming in at €6.2 billion for the four-month period.

The weaker-than-expected income tax receipts are at odds with the current acceleration in employment, which, in theory, should be matched by stronger income tax revenue.

The State’s unemployment rate fell to a nine-year low of 6.2 per cent last month, according to separate figures released today by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The exchequer returns show corporation tax also underperformed the department’s target, coming in 27 per cent below expectations at €587 million.

The below-par performances in income tax and corporation tax, however, were partly offset by stronger VAT returns.

Revenue from the sales tax for the year to date was €4.76 billion, which was €257 million or 5.7 per cent better-than-expected.

The other main tax head, excise duty, was 6.3 per cent below target at €1.74 billion, which was again linked to the front-loading of receipts on tobacco products ahead of plain-packaging rules.

The latest figures pointed to an exchequer deficit of €2.5 billion for April compared with a deficit of €1.05 billion for the same period last year.

The Department of Finance said the year-on-year dis-improvement was primarily due to a timing issue with the April 2016 deficit figure benefitting from the early receipt of a Central Bank surplus income of €1.79 billion.

Expenditure for the year so far was put at €14.2 billion, which was 1.8 per cent below target, but up 4 per cent or €540 million in year-on-year terms.