IMF raises UK growth forecast for 2017, reversing previous cut

The International Monetary Fund raised its forecast for the UK economy this year, reversing a cut just over three months ago because of the pace of growth in the second half of 2016.

In an update to its World Economic Outlook published Monday, the Washington-based group upgraded its projection to 1.5 per cent from 1.1 per cent. That would compare with estimated growth of 2 per cent in 2016.

The fund, which cut the UK forecast in early October, said the latest move was “mostly on account of a stronger-than-expected performance during the latter part of 2016,” It also said it was lowering its 2018 projection by 0.3 percentage point to 1.4 per cent.

Pro-Brexit campaigners have accused the IMF and other institutions of scaremongering before the June referendum that saw Britain vote to leave the European Union. Prime Minister Theresa May is due to deliver a speech outlining her vision for separating from the bloc tomorrow. Speculation that she will favor abandoning the single market sent the pound lower on Monday.

The IMF kept its forecasts for global growth this year and next unchanged, at 3.4 per cent and 3.6 per cent. For the euro area, 1.6 per cent expansion is seen in 2016 and 2017, reflecting a slight upgrade for this year.

Bloomberg