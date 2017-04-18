IMF nudges up forecast for global trade growth for 2017

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has again upped its forecast for global growth this year due to buoyant financial markets and a cyclical recovery in manufacturing and trade.

The Washington-based organisation’s forecast rose from 3.1 per cent last year to 3.4 per cent in January. In its latest World Economic Outlook, published on Tuesday, it said it nows sees global growth rising 3.5 per cent in 2017.

The body kept it projection for 2018 unchanged at 3.6 per cent.

However, while highlighting a number of positive developments the body warned that binding structural impediments continue to hold back a stronger recovery with “a balance of risks that remains tilted to the downside, especially over the medium term.”

“Structural problems- such as low productivity growth and high income inequality - are likely to persist. Inward-looking policies threaten global economic integration and the cooperative global economic order, which have served the world economy, especially emerging market and developing economies, well,” the IMF said in its latest World Economic Outlook.

The IMF revised Britain’s growth forecast to 2 per cent for 2017, up a half percentage point from January. It said negative effects from the UK’s vote to leave the European Union are taking longer to materialise.

The organisation held its 2017 US growth forecast steady at 2.3 per cent, which still represents a substantial jump from 1.6 per cent growth in 2016, partly due to expectations that president Donald Trump will cut taxes and increase government spending.

The IMF lifted Japan’s 2017 growth projection by 0.4 percentage point from January, to 1.2 per cent, while the euro zone and China both saw a 0.1 percentage point growth forecast increase to 1.7 per cent and 6.6 per cent, respectively.

