Idea that City of London is going to disappear is ‘delusional’

Britain is streets ahead of other EU countries when it comes to financial services and Ireland will be left “exposed” by not having them at the European negotiating table, the head of the Irish Stock Exchange Deirdre Somers has warned.

Ms Somers said she is involved in a lot of negotiations at European level and “with great deference to my European colleagues, when Britain leaves the room, from a negotiation perspective, the only adult has left the room”.

“They are the most charismatic, the most capable, they have a machine...and they are utterly consistent and ruthless in the execution of that,” she told The Irish Times Brexit Summit in Dublin.

“Having them leave the negotiation table means that Ireland is now exposed,” Ms Somers said.

“We’re exposed to the fact that the greatest advocate and the country that believes in doing business the way we do business in financial services is leaving the room.”

However, Ms Somers said anybody who thinks the City of London is going to disappear as a result of Brexit is “delusional”.

“It is probably the cleverist, the most adaptable, the most professional, the most capable city with huge integration,” she said.

Nonetheless, she acknowledged that if the British capital loses its passporting rights to operate freely across Europe’s financial markets, it has a problem.

In this scenario, she said London was likely to set itself up as a gateway between the US and Asia.

On the possible opportunities for Ireland from Breixt, Ms Somers said Ireland was “uniquely positioned” to benefit from Brexit, noting there was a strong perspective across Europe that Britain had a problem and Ireland represented a solution.

However, she noted Ireland and Dublin had significant capacity constraints around people and talent, and around commercial property.

Nonetheless she said Ireland would be a net gainer in financial services as a result of Brexit

“However, given the capacity constraints we need to decide what do we want? and what does success look like and how can we use this opportunity to change our positioning relevance and the depth of our offering.”