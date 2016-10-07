Ibec warns of crashing exports and job losses from sterling crisis

Employers’ group Ibec has warned of a major crash in export volumes and significant jobs losses as a result of the current sterling crisis unless remedial measures are introduced in next Tuesday’s Budget.

As the British pound breached the 90-cent barrier, Food and Drink Industry Ireland (FDII), the Ibec group that represents the industry, warned the economic fall-out for the sector could far exceed that of previous currency crises.

“The current change in currency value is structural, not cyclical, and has occurred following fundamental changes to the economic and business environment domestically and in the UK,” FDII director Paul Kelly said.

“This makes it next to impossible to pass through currency changes to export customers or absorb them within businesses. The likely damage is potentially enormous in terms of reduced export volumes and job losses,” he said.

The FDII called on the Government to take urgent action in the Budget to assist hard-pressed exporters.

It wants a €25 million fund to support companies diversifying into new markets to be established as well as the reintroduction of the Employment Subsidy Scheme and the Enterprise Stabilisation measures last applied in 2009-2011.

It also warned the Government that nothing should be done that would add to business costs “at this time of acute commercial pressure”.