Higher Government spending pushes budget deficit higher

The exchequer deficit in the first ten months of the year was almost 11 per cent ahead of the same period last year, with increases in spending outpacing solid tax receipts. Tax revenues should hit their target levels for the year, the Department of Finance said, but will have to do so to fund increased spending levels agreed by the Government in recent months.

Government spending is now expected to hit €56.1 billion this year, which is €850 million higher than allowed for at the start of the year. This is because the Government agreed to provide an extra €500 million for health, and €40 million for the Department of Justice in July. It then announced that a further €310 million would be spent to fund a Christmas bonus for long-term social welfare recipients and for increased capital spending on schools and flood controls.

Rising spending is the main reason that the deficit is now running ahead of 2016 levels, while there was also a fall off in non-tax revenue and a decline in receipts from sell-offs of banking investments. The pressure on spending highlights the difficulties faced by the Government as pay demands build from public sector unions, threatening to push spending higher again in 2017 and beyond.

Tax revenues were strong in October, after some weakness in the three previous months. Tax receipts are now running €613 million ahead of target in the first 10 months of the year and according to the Department “ remain on target to achieve the Budget 2017 forecast of €48.1 billion for 2016.” Taxes had missed their monthly target in each of the previous three months but in October they ended €129 million, or 4.1 per cent , ahead of expectations.