Help-to-buy scheme could push up prices, warns European Commission

The Government intervention in the housing market in the form of the help-to-buy scheme could push up prices, the European Commission has warned. It also said that rent controls could restrict supply.

The commission, in its latest review of the economy, said that Ireland’s increased reliance on corporate tax revenues to fund government spending is a key concern for the public finances.

In its annual analysis of the economy, the commission said that overall the economic outlook remains bright, with growth of 3.4 per cent expected this year. However it warns that Brexit and possible changes to multinational tax policy internationally create increasing uncertainties for Ireland in the years ahead.

Receipts

The risk of a fall off in corporation tax revenues to the public finances is a key area of concern identified by the commission. Corporation tax receipts rose by 50 per cent last year, the report points out, and now account for 10 per cent of total revenue, with the top 10 corporate taxpayers accounting for 40 per cent of this.

“Corporate tax revenue in Ireland can therefore be characterised as highly concentrated and prone to volatility,” the commission says, calling for a detailed look by the Government at the risks associated with this.

The Minister for Finance has previously defended the use of corporate tax revenues to fund higher spending, saying he had been told by the Revenue Commissioners that the increase is sustainable.

The commission report is also critical of some of the key Government interventions in the housing market. It says that the help-to-buy scheme introduced in the Budget and offering a tax rebate to first-time buyers or new properties islikely to increase demand.

“As such it may contribute to further prices increases, at an estimated cost of €50 million, without directly contributing to increasing supply.”

It also questions the imposition of rent controls in selected urban areas, warning that rent controls “ have been shown to have a significant destabilising impact on the aggregate housing market in other countries.”

Stringent controls can discourage new construction and maintenance of existing housing properties, it warns. A coherent and timely planning process is needed to help deliver new homes in the right area, the commission says , saying that the lack of an integrated planning and infrastructure strategy was a concern.

Stability

The commission has also called on the Government to improve the way it spends money on day to day services and ensure that more cash is available for investment spending.

It also refers to housing supply bottlenecks, saying this has a significant implications for social stability.

The report says that the Government has taken steps towards achieving specific recommendations the commission made about economic and social policy. Steps have been taken to improve the quality of public spending , it said, though it warned that the last budget had narrowed the tax base.

More needs to be done to make childcare affordable and help parents return to work, it said, and for some people the tax and welfare system combines to make it unattractive to return to work.