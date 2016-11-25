Harland & Wolf wins ‘multi-million pound’ contract

Harland and Wolff, has won a “multi-million pound” contract to manufacturer steel foundation jackets for a major wind farm project in the North Sea that will secure 200 jobs in Belfast.

The new business order will not only deliver job security in the city but will also temporarily change the skyline as the foundation jackets will be three legged steel structures standing over 65 metres tall and weighing more than 845 tonnes once completed.

According to Harland and Wolff the steel structures could be nearly as prominent as the famous yellow painted Samson and Goliath cranes that dominate the east Belfast skyline.

The Northern Ireland facility won the contract together with the United Arab Emirates based group Lamprell, from ScottishPower Renewables, which is developing the £2.5 billion East Anglia ONE off shore windfarm.

The wind energy producer is more than familiar with Northern Ireland’s off shore wind capabilities having previously leased Belfast Harbour’s offshore wind terminal when it was developing its joint venture West of Duddon Sands Wind Farm in the Irish Sea with DONG Energy.

Harland and Wolff has not built a ship in Belfast since 2003 but instead has diversified into design engineering, ship repair and the off shore wind sector.

Its latest contract win could create new opportunities for the east Belfast company which earlier this year was forced to lay off 60 workers.

Lamprell has been contracted to manufacture 60 steel foundation jackets for the new windfarm off the coast of East Anglia which is expected to generate enough electricity to power 500,000 homes per year when it is completed in 2020.

As part of the ScottishPower Renewables contract the Harland and Wolff facility will deliver 24 of the jackets which will safeguard jobs in Belfast over the project’s lifetime which is due to begin in March 2017 and last for 18 months.

Keith Anderson, chief executive of ScottishPower Renewables, said he was pleased that Belfast would play an important role in the development of its new offshore windfarm.

“The facilities in Belfast are excellent for supporting offshore wind construction, as we experienced on our West of Duddon Sands project. We hope that the successful delivery of this contract will lead to even more opportunities in the offshore wind industry for Belfast,” Mr Anderson added.

