Greek markets wobble after failure to strike debt deal

Greek government bond yields rose sharply and banking stocks fell on Tuesday after euro zone finance ministers failed to agree debt relief for Greece with the International Monetary Fund and did not release new loans to Athens.

Greece had hoped for clarity on more debt relief after legislating reforms, including pension cuts and tax hikes, demanded by its official creditors, but the Eurogroup meeting in Brussels on Monday failed to reach an agreement.

The head of the Eurogroup of finance ministers, Jeroen Djisselbloem, said ministers hope to reach a deal at the next meeting on June 15.

The IMF has pressed the euro zone for more detail on actions it could take, if necessary, to contain Greece’s gross financing needs, based on a May 2016 declaration. But the euro zone is now holding back on making such promises.

On Tuesday, the IMF’s European department head Poul Thomsen said the fund needed to see more realistic euro zone assumptions about Greece’s economy and more detail on planned debt relief measures to join a bailout. The failure to reach a deal followed weeks of optimism that agreement was at hand.

Greece’s short-dated government bond yields were up 23 basis points at 5.77 per cent, while 10-year yields climbed 20 bps to 5.85 per cent. Greek stocks fell, led by banks, but later recovered lost ground. The benchmark stock index, down 2.25 per cent at one stage, closed down 0.7 per cent.

Debt burden

Greece’s debt burden after restructuring privately held government bonds in 2012 and three bailouts is projected at €319 billion this year or 176 per cent of its economic output.

Talks on debt relief are based on a promise by the Eurogroup in May 2016 to stretch maturities and grace periods on loans so that Greece’s gross financing needs are below 15 per cent of GDP after 2018 for the medium term, and below 20 per cent later.

Euro zone lenders may consider replacing more costly IMF loans to Greece with cheaper euro zone credit and transfer profits made from a portfolio of Greek bonds bought by euro zone national central banks back to Athens.

