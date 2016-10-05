Government promises Budget measures to lessen Brexit impact

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has said next week’s budget will include a number of measure to safeguard Irish companies from the impact of Britain’s decision to leave the European Union.

Speaking at the start of Enterprise Ireland’s ‘International Markets Week’ event in Dublin on Tuesday, Taoiseach Enda Kenny said the Government was committed to ensuring that all necessary steps would be taken to protect exporters.

The move comes as sterling has hit new lows this week following confirmation from British prime minister Theresa May’s that she will formally trigger Article 50 by the end of March 2017.

Mr Kenny said the Government had recently established a dedicated Cabinet subcommittee to deal with Brexit, which he himself would chair.

“Every Government minister, every department and every agency is treating Brexit as its top priority,” he said.

The Taoiseach said next week’s Budget would include a number of specific measures to counteract the impact of Brexit. He also said the Government was acutely aware of the need to adapt existing schemes and to introduce new ones for Irish businesses in what are uncertain times.

“On foot of legislation that was passed earlier this year I expect the Government will shortly be in a position to roll out new products that will improve the attractiveness of existing offerings relating to risk-sharing,” he said.

Mr Kenny said that since the June 23rd vote by the British electorate to leave the EU, the Government had been busy setting out Irish concerns, putting plans in place “and ensuring that our voice is heard at the highest political level in Europe. ”

“This is a important time for exporters who face a very different landscape now after the decision by the British electorate to leave the European Union,” he said.

“What we want is the best outcome for our citizens, that protects our national interests but also the elements of the economy that are critical to us, such as the Northern Ireland peace process, the common travel area and so on,” Mr Kenny added.

Also speaking at the event, Enterprise Ireland’s chief executive Julie Sinnamon said there was no doubt Irish companies were navigating through “choppy waters” following the UK vote .

The agency this week launched a new ‘Global Ambition’ campaign aimed at encouraging Irish companies to seek alternatives markets.

A survey conducted to coincide with the launch of the initiative shows 9 out of 10 Irish firms plan to expand into new markets next year with North America, Northern Europe and the UK topping the list of destinations.

Eighty per cent of those active in the UK said that despite the Brexit vote they planned to expand further in the market.