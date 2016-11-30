German unemployment levels remain at record low

German unemployment fell in line with expectations in November, keeping the jobless rate in Europe’s biggest economy at a record low, data from the Federal Labour Office showed on Wednesday.

“The labour market developed in a broadly favourable way in November,” Frank-Juergen Weise, head of the Federal Labour Office, said.

He added: “Unemployment increased further and demand for new workers continued to develop at a high level. The employment level has, however, stagnated recently.”

The seasonally adjusted jobless total fell by 5,000 to 2.658 million, the Labour Office said. That was in a line with a consensus forecast in a Reuters poll.

The adjusted unemployment rate remained at 6.0 per cent, the lowest level since German reunification in 1990.