German unemployment levels remain at record low
Data for November showed seasonally adjusted jobless total fell by 5,000 to 2.65m
German unemployment fell in line with expectations in November, keeping the jobless rate in Europe’s biggest economy at a record low, data from the Federal Labour Office showed on Wednesday.
“The labour market developed in a broadly favourable way in November,” Frank-Juergen Weise, head of the Federal Labour Office, said.
He added: “Unemployment increased further and demand for new workers continued to develop at a high level. The employment level has, however, stagnated recently.”
The seasonally adjusted jobless total fell by 5,000 to 2.658 million, the Labour Office said. That was in a line with a consensus forecast in a Reuters poll.
The adjusted unemployment rate remained at 6.0 per cent, the lowest level since German reunification in 1990.