German unemployment level remains at record low

German unemployment fell in line with expectations in November, keeping the jobless rate in Europe’s biggest economy at a record low, figures from the federal labour office showed on Wednesday.

“The labour market developed in a broadly favourable way in November,” said Frank-Juergen Weise, head of the labour office.

He said demand for new workers continued to develop at a high level. The employment level had, however, stagnated recently.”

The seasonally adjusted jobless total fell 5,000 to 2.658 million. That was in line with a consensus forecast in a Reuters poll.

The adjusted unemployment rate remained at 6.0 per cent, the lowest level since German reunification in 1990.