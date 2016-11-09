German industry group warns of Trump protectionism

Germany’s engineering industry association warned Donald Trump on Wednesday not to enforce protectionist trade measures he promised during his presidential election campaign, saying it would hurt the US economy as well as German exports.

“If the world’s biggest economy follows a protectionist course, its effects will be felt around the world. We can only hope that his words are not followed by corresponding deeds,” VDMA association head Thilo Brodtmann said in a statement.

The US overtook China last year as Germany’s biggest export market for capital goods, with exports worth almost €17 billion.

Germany’s BDI industry association said on Wednesday that there was great uncertainty in the economy after Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election and urged him not to pursue an isolationist course.

“The uncertainty in the economy is huge. Donald Trump would be well-advised not to seal off the US economy from the world,” said BDI president Ulrich Grillo in a statement. “Otherwise, uncertainty about the future direction will lead to significant negative effects for the world economy,” Mr Grillo said, echoing comments from the VDMA engineering association.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Wednesday that the EU and the US would continue to work together following Donald Trump’s election as US president.

“EU-U.S. ties are deeper than any change in politics. We’ll continue to work together, rediscovering the strength of Europe, ” Ms Mogherini, high representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said in a tweet.

EU officials and diplomats said European governments may need to strengthen their own cooperation if a Trump administration pulls back from international commitments.