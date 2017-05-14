G7 keeps watered-down pledge to promote free trade

Finance ministers and central bank governors from the world’s seven biggest economic powers have kept their watered-down promise to promote free trade, as the new US administration’s reluctance to commit to a full-throated defence against protectionism remained firm.

A Group of Seven communique issued on Saturday said officials were “working to strengthen the contribution of trade to our economies” – a weaker pledge than the statement from the Group of 20 leaders last year to avoid protectionism in all its forms.

The unwillingness of the US Treasury administration under president Donald Trump to sign up to a stronger attack on protectionism has upended global diplomacy on the topic of trade.

A confrontation at G20 meetings of financial officials in Germany earlier in 2017 led the Italian delegation, which held the two-day G7 meeting in Bari, to leave the issue off the official agenda entirely. However, Steven Mnuchin, the US Treasury secretary, said on Saturday that the topic came up in several of the bilateral meetings held on the sidelines of the meeting.

Pressure

Michel Sapin, France’s minister for finance, said the other delegations had put pressure on the US to not turn its back on global economic diplomacy.

“All the six others . . . said explicitly, and sometimes very directly, to the representatives of the US administration that it is absolutely necessary to continue with the same spirit of international co-operation,” Sapin was quoted by Reuters as saying.

Mr Mnuchin said he believed his counterparts from other countries were becoming more comfortable with the new administration “now they have spent time with me and have listened to the president and listen to what the message on what the economic agenda is”. The Treasury secretary said the administration’s commitment to economic growth of 3 per cent would be good for the US and for the global economy.

“We want to have balanced trade,” Mr Mnuchin said. “We don’t want to be protectionist, but we reserve our rights to be protectionist if we don’t believe trade is free and fair.”

The Italian delegation, which is responsible for all of this year’s G7 meetings including a summit of global leaders in Sicily in May, had sought to avoid a repeat of the scrap that broke out between the US delegation and everyone else in the room – bar Japan – at the G20 meeting held between finance ministers and central bank governors in Baden-Baden in March.

Embarrassing step-down

A confrontation over the language in the G20 communique of 2016 to “avoid protectionism in all its forms” led to an embarrassing step-down for hosts Germany.

The issue of protectionism is expected to feature in discussions in Sicily, which take place in the town of Taormina.

Mr Mnuchin presented a more conciliatory picture of discussions at the Bari meetings, citing the US’s new trade deal with China and its willingness to commit to the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) as evidence that the administration was not anti-free trade – so long as it judged the conditions applied by other nations to be “fair”.

Mr Mnuchin said the opening-up of the market for beef sales to China was a “huge deal” for the administration and for US farmers. He also said the administration had held “preliminary but productive discussions” with the Canadian and Mexican governments on Nafta. It was possible to negotiate a deal that was a “win-win for all three countries”.

Instead of trade, the talks – held in a 12th-century Norman castle – focused on economic growth and inclusion. Angus Deaton, an economics Nobel Prize-winner, told delegates at a closed-door event held on Friday morning that inequality in the US was reducing the life expectancy of the white middle class. Mr Mnuchin did not attend the talk, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Cybercrime

There were also discussions on cybercrime, financial regulation and international taxation.

An extended communique, a feature of the Italian G7 presidency, acknowledged that nations should do more to promote economic inclusion.

“We recognise that the global economy is facing a prolonged period of modest growth, and high and rising inequalities, notably within many countries and affecting in particular middle- and low-income earners,” the communique said. “We will work to lift actual and potential growth, while ensuring that the fruits of economic growth are shared more widely.”

