Five things we learned from the ECB meeting

Rates steady, growth forecasts downbeat

Cliff Taylor

Mario Draghi was insistent that the bank’s policies are working. Photograph: EPA

Mario Draghi was insistent that the bank’s policies are working. Photograph: EPA

 

 

1.

Interest rates are staying right where they are. With the key refinancing rate at 0 per cent already, the ECB does not have a lot of ammunition left. It has already moved the deposit rate it pays banks on overnight funds to minus 0.4 per cent.

 

2.

Its programme of monetary expansion will continue until next March - at least. There had been some speculation that the ECB might announce that this quantitative easing (QE) programme - under which it is buying €80 billion of bonds each month - would extend beyond next March. In the event it maintained its existing language indicating that the programme would go to next March, “at least.” So it is keeping its options open.

 

3.

The ECB remains downbeat on economic growth prospects for the euro zone. It made no significant changes to its forecasts, edging up its GDP growth estimate this year to 1.7per cent from 1.6 per cent previously and going the opposite direction for 2017 and 2018, cutting the forecast for both years to 1.6 per cent from 1.7 per cent previously. The ECB only expects inflation to be 0.2 per cent this year and pick up to 1.2 per cent next year, the latter revised down slightly from 1.3 per cent. The ECB president said the changes were “not so substantial to warrant a decision to act.”

As the ECB’s target is to get the rate of inflation up close to 2 per cent, this indicates that interest rates are going to remain at rock bottom for a good while yet.

 

4.

Despite the downbeat forecasts, Mario Draghi continues to talk up the impact of what the ECB is doing, and its willingness to do more. The ECB tweeted out one comment: “There is no question about the will to act, the capacity to act, and the ability to do so.” Mr Draghi insisted that the bank’s policies were working, but also repeated that governments need to do more.

 

5.

The ECB faces a difficulty finding enough bonds to buy for its QE programme, while also staying within rules it has set itself for the

plan about the type and amount of different bonds it will buy. Questioned about this, Mr Draghi would only say that relevant committees in the ECB were looking at all options to redesign the programme as needed. However, he said that an expansion of the programme was “not discussed” at the council meeting itself - it is a very contentious point as a group of monetary hawks, led by Germany, is already unhappy with the scale of what the ECB is doing.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.