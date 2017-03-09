Financial services firm ‘bringing 450 jobs’ to Ireland due to Brexit

Fine Gael deputy leader James Reilly has said he “knows for a fact that there are 450 jobs coming to Ireland from a major international financial services company.”

However, he added the firm had not publicised the matter because of political sensitivities in the UK.

Senator Reilly was speaking at the launch of a new report that reveals many Irish small and medium-sized businesses are still unaware of the dangers that Brexit poses to them.

It also comes shortly after Minister of State for Financial Services Eoghan Murphy said he was confident that some companies would relocate to Ireland following Brexit.

On Wednesday, insurer AIG announced it had decided to relocate its European regional headquarters to Luxembourg instead of Dublin.

Mr Reilly was speaking as one of the member of the Joint Committee on Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, which on Thursday published a new report calling for a nationwide campaign to highlight the risks associated with Brexit, and for an “early warning system” to identify and assist threatened sectors.

The committee’s report also recommends addition investment to be made in housing and office space to allow the country to exploit any opportunities arising from companies wishing to locate to Ireland from abroad.

The committee, which recently held five days of hearings to examine the likely economic repercussions for Ireland of Britain’s exit from the European Union, said an education campaign is urgently required to increase awareness around risks for SMEs.

“The committee is particularly concerned about the preparedness of Irish businesses, notably SMEs, to deal with the consequences of Brexit. It is important that there is an understanding that SMEs and indigenous firms will, in all likelihood, face higher risks that foreign direct investment (fdi) firms,” it says.

It also calls funding for agencies such as the IDA and Enterprise Ireland to mitigate against the effects of Brexit, and it urges the Government to seek changes to EU fiscal rules to allow for more capital investment.

The study notes that some Irish companies have been looking at shifting part of all of their operations to the UK and urges the Department of Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation develop measures to track the number of firms doing this to determine what steps can be taken to reduce this.

The report recommends that the Government should argue the case for designated special status for Northern Ireland within the EU, thereby ensuring it maintains access to the single market and safeguards the peace process.

It also warns against approaching any negotiations in a way that might lead to “unnecessary disputes” between the UK and other member states, and calls for increased investment in infrastructure in areas such as broadband and transport.