Finance ministers seek deal with IMF on Greek debt relief

Euro zone finance ministers gathered in Brussels on Monday evening, seeking a compromise with the International Monetary Fund on debt relief for Greece that could signal the final act in the seven-year-old drama for the continent’s most indebted state.

The IMF is reluctant to participate in a bailout unless the euro area ensures the country’s €315 billion debt load is sustainable. Some nations like Germany that are resisting a change to Greece’s debt profile won’t release any new funds until the Washington-based fund joins the programme.

Athens needs the new aid instalment before it has to repay about €7 billion to lenders in July.

“The starting positions are all rather wide apart,” French finance minister Bruno Le Maire told reporters before the gathering. “There’s a lot of work that needs to be done to bring the positions closer.”

The so-called eurogroup meeting began after finance ministry deputies earlier in the day failed to resolve the outstanding issues, as disagreements between the IMF and Germany over Greece’s economic outlook and required debt relief persisted, according to two European Union officials with knowledge of the talks, who asked not to be identified because the discussion was private.

Divisions

Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem, German finance minister Wolfgang Schäuble and the head of the IMF’s European department tried to bridge their differences in a separate meeting before the start of the gathering, an EU official said. There was no significant progress though, the official added, asking not to be named, as the meeting was private.

“I hope that we will reach a solution today that ends this politically,” Mr Schäuble said on his way into the meeting. “We’re in a position to reach a political conclusion along the lines agreed in May of last year” that would allow for a “timely disbursement” of aid.

Additional debt relief is also necessary for the European Central Bank to include Greek bonds in its asset purchases programme, which would ease the country’s access to bond markets. Last week, Greek lawmakers approved economic measures in the hopes of mollifying creditors, including pension cuts, tax hikes and other structural economic reforms.

A key issue of contention is the outlook for Greece’s economy after 2018, when the current bailout expires. The IMF has raised doubts about Greece’s ability to maintain such an optimistic budget performance for decades, while key creditors have been pushing for a more positive outlook. Less ambitious fiscal targets would increase the amount of debt relief needed.

“I urgently advise everyone, including the IMF, to stop the blockade, which is being upheld for political reasons rather than factual ones,” Austrian finance minister Hans Jörg Schelling told reporters. – (Bloomberg)