Fed raises rate by 0.25% and signals more to come

The US Federal Reserve Board has increased interest rates by 0.25 of a percentage point, its second rise since the end of the financial crisis. It has also signalled a faster pace of expected interest rate increases next year than previously.

The latest increase, widely expected by the markets, moves the target for the Fed’s key short-term rate to between 0.5 and 0.75 per cent. An analysis of expectations of Fed policy committee members published alongside the rate decision showed that they now expect three further quarter point rate increases next year, as compared to two when the analysis was last published in September.

In a statement the Fed, the US central bank, said that expectations for future inflation have increased “considerably.” The dollar rose to $1.057 against the euro from $1.064 immediately before the announcement, while stock market indices registered a muted initial response.

The Fed increased interest rates a year ago, and the latest rise had been well flagged to the financial markets. Analysts will now be closely watching comments from Fed chair Janet Yellen at a press conference due at 7.30pm for further indications about the central bank’s expectations for interest rate trends over the next year and the extent to which its outlook has been influenced by the plans of president-elect Donald Trump.