Exchequer returns on target despite weaker income tax receipts

Exchequer returns for February show the Government’s finances remain on target for the year despite a slight fall-off in income tax receipts.

The latest set of returns, published this evening by the Department of Finance, show the Revenue collected €7.5 billion for the first two months of the year, which was 1.6 per cent or €44 million ahead of profile.

However, income tax, the Government’s main tax head, undershot the department’s target by nearly 4 per cent coming in at €3.1 billion.

The monthly income tax take for February was 6 per cent off profile and down on last year’s figure. The slightly weaker trend runs counter to the healthy employment growth evidenced in other indicators.

Corporation tax also underperformed, coming in 4.7 per cent below target at €272 million, albeit it was up nearly 10 per cent on an annual basis.

The returns show €2.8 billion was collected in VAT, which was €212 million or 8 per cent above profile, despite February being a non-VAT month.

The department said the over-performance was due to lower-than-expected repayments and an increase in VAT Moss (Mini One Stop Shop) receipts, a new EU-wide system that aids firms with multi-country VAT returns.

Excise duty, meanwhile, was 7.3 per cent below target at €812 million. This was put down to the front-loading of receipts on tobacco products ahead of the implementation of plain packaging.

The latest returns generated an exchequer surplus for the period of €587 million compared t €104 million fo a surplus of €310 million for the same period last year.

The department said the €277 million improvement was primarily down to an improved tax take.

On the spending side, total net voted expenditure was just over €7 billion, which was up nearly 7 per cent on last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

While health and social protection spending were inside last year’s totals, the department said receipts from non-tax revenue and capital receipts were down 28. 6 per cent or €411 million year-on-year.