Exchequer returns beat deficit target by €430m

A surge in corporate tax returns helped the Government deliver a budget deficit last year that was €430 million less than forecast, even as value added tax (VAT) receipts fell short of expectations, new figures show.

The total tax take for 2016 of €47.9 billion beat the previous peak recorded in 2007, Department of Finance official John Palmer said.

The overall deficit widened to just over €1 billion for the year from €64 million for 2015, as the amount of bank bailout funding being repaid declined, the department said.

However, it was well below the €1.445 million shortfall Minster for Finance Michael Noonan was targeting when he unveiled the 2017 Budget in October.

Stripping out one-off capital receipts from banking-related transactions, the exchequer deficit improved by an underlying €864 million last year.

When asked about the Apple tax issue, the department said that the money had not gone into escrow yet. Finance spokesman David Byrne went on to say that while it was supposed to go into escrow on Tuesday, it was a “pro forma” deadline and the European Commission was happy with the progress being made by the Government and Apple.

Mr Palmer said the December corporation tax take was disappointing and said one company, which was not named, had received a refund of €150 million.

Development

The positive development came on a day when the National Treasury Management Agency managed to sell a €4 billion, 20-year bond to cover more than 40 per cent of its minimum full-year funding plans and as the Central Statistics Office revealed that the Republic’s unemployment rate fell to 7.2 per cent in December, the lowest since August 2008.

Broken down, income tax receipts, by far the biggest contributor to the State’s coffers, rose by 4.4 per cent last year to €19.2 billion to beat the department’s projections by 0.9 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

While VAT income advanced by 4 per cent to €12.4 billion, it fell 3.4 per cent shy of forecast. Consumers spending has recovered in recent years, however, sentiment weakened somewhat over the course of 2016, according to data from KBC and the Economic and Social Research Institute, as concerns over the impact or Brexit and a weakening sterling weighed.

Corporation tax increased by 7 per cent to €7.35 billion in 2016, exceeding expectations by more than 11 per cent. It follows on from a recent trend of multinational corporations moving intellectual property to Ireland, which contributed to a surprising 26 per cent jump in the size of the economy in 2015.

Capital gains tax rose by almost 23 per cent last year to €822 million to come in 39.4 per cent above profile.

Expenditure

On the spending side, total net voted expenditure rose by 2.6 per cent in 2016 to almost €44 billion, though it was 0.3 per cent below projections, even after additional funding was allocated, following a Dáil vote in early November, to provide additional funding for the Department of Health and the Department of Justice and Equality.

The State’s debt interest bill fell by 3.6 per cent over the course of 2016 to €6.74 billion, “reflecting the favourable interest rate environment evident throughout the year,” the Department of Finance said.

The Government raised about €8.5 billion in the debt market, taking advantage of record-low interest rates, where the yield on its benchmark 10-year bonds fell to a record low of just under 0.32 per cent, though it has since risen to 0.89 per cent, albeit well off a high of 14.2 per cent seen at the height of the financial crisis in 2011.