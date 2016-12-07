European shares climb as banks bounce back from Italian vote

European shares climbed on Wednesday, with the regional banking index hitting an 11-month peak after Credit Suisse announced further cost cuts and Italian banks surged in their best two-day run since mid-2011.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Banks index was up 2.3 per cent after touching its highest level since January, supported by a 7.4 per cent rise in Credit Suisse after the Swiss bank announced more than 1 billion Swiss francs in extra cost cuts.

Italian banks rose 4.4 per cent after sources told Reuters that Italy was preparing to take a €2 billion controlling stake in Monte dei Paschi di Siena as the lender’s hopes of a private funding rescue faded following prime minister Matteo Renzi’s decision to resign.

DUBLIN

The European-wide rally in financials played out at home with Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB both closing up. Bank of Ireland rose 1.7 per cent to 23.5 cents while Permanent TSB increased nearly 4 per cent to €2.80.

Elsewhere, media group INM fell by 2.4 per cent to 12 cents following a 5 per cent hike in the previous session. The stock was lifted this week by news of a planned capital restructuring.

Insurer FBD rose 0.8 per cent to €6.10 having been up by 2.6 per cent earlier in the day after a positive broker’s note.

Insulation maker Kingspan was also buoyed by the global rally and the promise by US president-elect Donald Trump’s of a big capital building programme, rising 2.5 per cent to €25.90.

Iseq heavyweight Ryanair was down 1 per cent at €14.04 while Smurfit Kappa was up 1.5 per cent at €21.18.

LONDON

More than £30 billion was added to the value of the UK’s biggest companies amid reports that Italy may take a controlling stake in troubled banking giant Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

The FTSE 100 Index closed up 1.8 per cent to 6,902.23, as British banking shares soared following speculation that Italy would buy up a €2 billion slice of the world’s oldest lender.

Shares in Lloyds Banking Group were up more than 4 per cent , while Standard Chartered rose 4 per cent and HSBC climbed about 3 per cent.

Miner Rio Tinto was the biggest riser on the London market, climbing 6 per cent following an upgrade from Credit Suisse to outperform from neutral.

EUROPE

Italian banks are now up nearly 14 per cent since Monday’s close, making their biggest two-day rally since July 2011. Shares in Monte dei Paschi rose 10.8 percent, a day after Italian banks jumped 9 per cent on short-covering before a European Central Bank meeting this week.

Germany’s Dax rose to a one-year high while France’s Cac hit its loftiest level in 11 months. Italy’s FTSE MIB index rose to its highest point in more than 6 months. Elsewhere, Dutch mail carrier PostNL slumped 13 per cent after it rejected the latest takeover offer from Belgium’s Bpost , citing political concerns.

NEW YORK

Wall Street was little changed on Wednesday as investors assessed whether a post-election rally, which powered the major indexes to a series of record highs in the past month, had more room to run.

Losses in healthcare and technology weighed slightly on the three indexes. Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, while losses in Pfizer, Celgene and Johnson & Johnson dragged the healthcare sector down 1.27 per cent. Pfizer fell 2.2 per cent to $30.84 after Britain’s competition watchdog fined the drugmaker $107 million for its role in ramping up the cost of an epilepsy drug by as much as 2,600 per cent.

Celgene lost 3.4 per cent to $113.55 following its announcement that it would not further test a combination of its breast cancer drug Abraxane with chemotherapy.

– (Additional reporting by Reuters)