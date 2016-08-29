European Commission expected to announce Apple decision early on Tuesday

The European Commission is set to announce early on Tuesday that tax agreements between Apple and Ireland represented illegal state aid to the US multinational. The long-awaited decision will say that Ireland should collect a significant sum in tax from the US multinational.

The decision is expected to contain a direction to the Irish Revenue Commissioners outlining how the commission believes that it should calculate the amount of money which Ireland should recoup from Apple. The Commission is also expected to give an approximate figure which it believes that the company owes in taxes.

Both the Government and the company are expected to say that they will appeal the decision to the European courts, a process likely to take some years. However the Irish Revenue may be obliged to issue a tax demand to Apple while this appeal is proceeding.

Investigation

The contentious investigation has been underway now for more than two years. It concerns two tax rulings which the Revenue gave to Apple in 1991 and 2007. Last week the US Treasury accused the European Commission of acting beyond its powers in its investigations of the tax affairs of US multinationals and in particular objected to the idea of tax being collected retrospectively.

However despite this the European Commission has pushed ahead with its final decision, which will be that Ireland offered illegal state aid to the US multinational.

Early estimates were that Apple could be asked to repay up to €19 billion in tax. While the final figure is expected to be substantially lower, sources say that there is no question but that it will be appealed by both sides.

The decision is expected to attract huge international attention. The Government is expected to immediately challenge the decision, saying that the reasoning used was unprecedented.