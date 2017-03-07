European Chamber of Ireland plans Brexit engagement mission

The European Chamber of Ireland is going on a diplomatic offensive to ensure key EU decision-makers in Europe understand the challenges Brexit will mean for Irish business.

The trade body begins a two-day Brexit engagement mission in Brussels from tomorrow.

It has planned a series of meetings to discuss issues of concern with the European Commission and MEPs from Ireland and Germany.

The chamber delegation will also have separate meetings with the German EU commissioner Guenter Oettinger and the Irish EU commissioner Phil Hogan.

Chamber president Jack Golden said: “Ireland and the UK trade over €1 billion worth of goods and services every week and over €60 billion per annum.”

“As business leaders in Ireland, we will be underlining our concerns about the very real Brexit-related difficulties faced by businesses on the island of Ireland to key decision-makers in Brussels,” he said.

“As the EU member state most connected with Britain, Ireland is at particular risk from the market volatility that Brexit is likely to bring in its wake and needs the full support of its EU partners to mitigate the impact of the UK leaving the EU,” he said.

“We wish to ensure that Ireland’s special circumstances are recognised in Brussels, Berlin and the other EU capitals and taken into account in the upcoming Brexit negotiations,” Mr Golden said.