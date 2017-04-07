Eurogroup finance ministers hopeful of Greek breakthrough

Finance ministers from the euro-area nations gathering in Malta today will try to break a deadlock over Greece’s bailout, after meetings in Brussels and Berlin this week failed to yield an accord that would pave the way for about €7 billion in aid for Athens.

Greece and its international creditors have been wrangling over key economic overhauls that would allow bailout supervisors to return to Athens to conclude negotiations, the first step toward unlocking the next tranche of bailout cash.

Talks between the government of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, euro-area creditors and the International Monetary Fund have been stalled for months as the parties can’t agree on how to amend Greece’s pensions, labour market and tax system. And while a compromise proposal gained traction earlier this week, full agreement has yet to materialise.

Even though Tsipras said that a deal was “a breath away”, he warned that failure to conclude talks on Friday would require an emergency meeting of euro-area leaders. “If no agreement is reached in this coming Friday’s Eurogroup, we will have to take initiatives at a higher level to achieve a positive result,” he said this week.

Compromise Proposal

Talks stepped up earlier this week as Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos led a Greek delegation to Brussels to try to overcome the differences. In a proposed compromise discussed on Tuesday, Greece would reduce its pension outlays by 1 per cent of gross domestic product in 2019 and lower its tax-free threshold in 2020 by a similar amount, according to EU officials .

The tax measures would be accelerated by a year if Greece is set to miss its primary surplus target, which excludes interest payments, in 2018, said the officials, who asked not to be identified since discussions are private.

Officials hope that agreement on the plan could break the current deadlock, clearing the way for auditors to return to Greece and allow for an aid disbursement before the country has to make more than €7 billion in bond payments in July.

There’s an effort to reach an agreement for the return of bailout auditors to Athens as early as Monday to complete the review, according to an official familiar with the talks. There’s convergence, but it’s very slow, and there’s often backtracking, the official said, asking not to be named, as discussions are ongoing.

Technical Issues

Still, even once the creditors return to the Greek capital, other technical issues, including reforms to the energy sector, will also need to be agreed on before the review can be completed.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the Dutch finance minister who presides over the meetings with his euro-area counterparts, said in an interview that he met with German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Wednesday to discuss the review of the Greek programme ahead of the Eurogroup meeting.

Concluding negotiations would clear the way for what are expected to be thorny discussions over easing the country’s debt load and for the next disbursement of bailout cash. While Greece doesn’t face any imminent liquidity trouble, it still has to meet the debt payments in July, while the uncertainty over its bailout weighs on the country’s economy.

“There has been progress is the discussions but important issues remain outstanding,” IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday, adding that he hopes “the IMF mission can return to Athens soon.”

- Bloomberg