Euro zone growth revised up to highest rate in a year

The euro zone economy grew by more than previously estimated in the first quarter and at its fastest rate in a year, EU statistics agency Eurostat said on Thursday, ahead of a European Central Bank meeting likely to keep policy unchanged.

Eurostat said the 19-country euro zone expanded by 0.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter and by 1.9 per cent year-on-year. That compared with earlier estimates of 0.5 and 1.7 per cent respectively.

On an annualised basis, the euro zone economy was expanding at a rate of 2.3 per cent in the January-March period, far outstripping the 1.2 per cent rate of the United States. Solid economy growth but subdued inflation has left the ECB in a quandary.

ECB President Mario Draghi is yet to be convinced that a recent rebound of inflation is durable because wage growth remains sluggish. The ECB is widely expected to keep policy unchanged on Thursday, including its €2.3 trillion bond-buying programme and sub-zero interest rates, despite resistance from cash-rich Germany.

However, the robust growth could lead the ECB to remove a reference to “downside risks” in its statement.

Eurostat said household consumption contributed 0.2 percentage points and gross fixed capital formation 0.3 points and government consumption 0.1 points to the first-quarter growth figure. The contributions of external trade and inventories were neutral.

-Bloomberg