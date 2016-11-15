Euro zone GDP rises as trade surplus of €26.5bn recorded

GDP grew 0.3 per cent in the euro zone in the third quarter versus the same period a year earlier and was up 0.4 per cent for the EU28, according to official figures.

Gross domestic product in the 19-nation currency union also rose 0.3 per cent in the prior quarter.

On an annual basis, GDP was up 1.6 per cent in the euro zone and by 1.8 per cent for the European Union as a whole, the Eurostat data show.

Separately, exports of goods from the euro zone to the rest of the world rose 2 per cent in September to €176.7 billion, as against €173.2 billion for the same month a year earlier.

Imports into the euro zone fell 2 per cent over the same period to €150.2 billion, versus €154 billion in September 2015.

The euro zone recorded a €26.5 billion surplus in trade in goods with the rest of the world compared with a €19.2 billion surplus a year earlier.

Intra-euro area trade remained nearly stable at €148.3 billion.