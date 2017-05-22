EU warns budget will have to limit tax cuts and spending

Ireland will have to make a “substantial fiscal effort” in the upcoming budget to stay within the provisions of the EU’s fiscal rules, the European Commission has warned.

In its latest round of country-specific recommendations, Brussels warned that because of last-minute changes to spending in budget 2017, Ireland was now at risk of deviating from its budgetary targets in 2018. As a result the commission recommended limiting the scope of tax cuts and spending increases in the forthcoming budget while adopting additional measures to broaden the tax base.

It also cautioned against using any windfall gains such as proceeds from asset sales for anything other than reducing national debt.

The Government stands to make around €3 billion from the sale of a 25 per cent stake in AIB, but is constrained from using the money to resolve some of the State’s infrastructural bottlenecks by EU fiscal rules.

In its budgetary assessment the commission said while economic recovery in Ireland was robust with output expected to grow at a solid pace, the outlook had become more uncertain, creating risks for the still fragile public finances. “Therefore more efforts should be taken to make revenue more resilient to economic fluctuations and adverse shocks,”

Rainy-day fund

Specifically, the commission said the Government’s plan to introduce a so-called rainy-day fund as a buffer against future shocks should be advanced.

It also advocated reducing the Government’s reliance on highly concentrated and volatile revenue sources.

The Government has been criticised for using an unexpected windfall in corporate tax receipts to boost public spending. “A balanced composition of different tax sources and broader tax bases improve revenue stability in the face of economic volatility,” it said.

The commission said efforts to broaden the Irish tax base had been limited, while recent tax measures had been focused on cuts and reliefs.

It noted that the Government’s cost/benefit analysis of the reduced VAT rate for the hospitality sector was pending.

The commission said while property taxes were considered to be one of the most growth-friendly revenue sources, Irish revenues from “immovable property” only amounted to 1 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2014, compared to an EU average of 1.6 per cent.

Housing

The commission said the most severe infrastructure shortcomings in Ireland were in transport, water services and housing.

It noted that demand for new housing currently exceeded supply “by a wide margin” in the State’s main urban areas. “As a result residential property prices and rents continue to increase rapidly, in turn resulting in a recent high increase in housing exclusion and homelessness.”

However, it concluded that there was currently no evidence of overvaluation in the property market, but constraints limiting the supply of housing could generate macro-financial risks if they were not resolved. “A coherent and timely spatial plan would help to deliver new homes in the right areas,” it said.