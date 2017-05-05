EU to cut Greece growth forecast to 2%
Downgrade mostly due to uncertainty over review of reforms following bailout
The European Commission will release new forecasts on EU countries’ growth next week
The European Commission will revise down its growth forecast for Greece this year to around 2 per cent from a previous 2.7 per cent, an EU official said on Friday.
The European Commission will release its new forecasts on EU countries’ growth and macro-economic performances next week.
The official said the downward revision of the Greek growth forecast was mostly due to uncertainty caused by delays in concluding a new review of Greek reforms under a €86-billion ($94.3 billion) bailout.
A preliminary deal was reached this week among euro zone lenders and Greek authorities, which could pave the way for a new disbursement of loans to Athens in the coming weeks.