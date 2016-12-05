EU ministers should agree short-term Greek debt help - Sapin
Finance ministers are meeting in Brussels today
French minister for Economy and Finance Michel Sapin (right) with president Francois Hollande ((centre) and French junior minister for Trade, Handicraft and Social and Solidarity Economy Martine Pinville (left) . Photograph: Lionel Bonaventure/Pool/Reuters
Euro zone finance ministers should agree on Monday on a short-term plan to ease Greece’s debt payments schedule at a meeting in Brussels, French finance minister Michel Sapin said.
“This afternoon we will talk about short-term measures to ease the debt weight,” Mr Sapin said on arrival at the meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels.
“These are important measures, measures which will have a positive effect on Greece. I think we will have an agreement on these measures,” he added.
Reuters