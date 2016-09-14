EU commissioner to defend tax ruling against Ireland

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager will address MEPs this afternoon in Strasbourg on her recent state aid ruling against Ireland, as Jean-Claude Juncker vigorously defended the ruling in an address to Parliament.

In his hour-long annual ‘State of the Union’ speech on Wednesday morning , Mr Juncker specifically cited the Commission’s recent finding that Ireland granted €13 billion in illegal state aid to Apple. “In Europe we do not accept powerful companies getting illegal backroom deals on their taxes, “ he said.

“In Europe, consumers are protected against cartels and abuses by powerful companies.This goes for giants like Apple too…The Commission watches over this fairness. This is the social side of competition law.”

Ms Vestager will face questions by Irish and other MEPs this afternoon following calls for a debate on the Apple judgment to be added to the European Parliament’s plenary session this month.

Sinn Fein’s Matt Carthy and Fine Gael’s Sean Kelly are among the MEPs scheduled to question the Commissioner during the hearing.

Among the issues of contention that has emerged from the Apple judgment is an indication from a number of member states, including Spain, Austria and France, that they may purse Apple for unpaid taxes due on activity conducted in their own country. In announcing her adverse finding against Ireland on August 30th Commissioner Vestager said that other EU member states might be entitled to some of the €13 billion which Ireland has been ordered to recoup from Apple.

According to a spokesman for Commissioner Vestager, the question of member states’ entitlement to the recovered state aid is a matter for national governments and not the EU’s competition division. Officials say that tax authorities in member states are free to request information from Apple and from the Irish tax authorities over the Apple judgment, though it is likely that any requests for information will take place after the full version of the Commission’s decision is published.

German finance minister Wolfgang Schauble played down expectations that Germany would recoup some of the money due to Ireland from Apple. “I think the expectations being built up are somewhat premature,” he said, adding that it would be an “unusually complicated process that will drag on.”