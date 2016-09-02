EU Commissioner Phil Hogan kept in dark on €13bn Apple decision

EU Commissioner Phil Hogan was not informed about the details of this week’s Apple ruling by EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager until Tuesday morning it has emerged. The ruling was made public at 11am on Tuesday morning.

Irish officials in Dublin and Brussels were taken unawares at the scale of the ruling which ordered the Irish government to recoup € 13 billion in unpaid taxes from Apple.

It is understood that, while Phil Hogan’s office signed off on the Apple decision through written procedure on Monday, the final figure was not included in the documentation. This was disclosed by the Commission to the relevant parties less than two hours before the media announcement.

While standard Competition decisions are usually taken by means of a two-week notification procedure, the Apple case was fast-tracked in 24 hours, a mechanism used for particularly sensitive cases.

It is understood that Commissioner Vestager debriefed her fellow Commissioners, including Irish Commissioner Phil Hogan, about the Competition case at their annual political think-in in the Belgian coastal town of Knokke on Wednesday.

Apple’s chief executive and members of the Irish government have accused the European Commission of taking a political decision in relation to the record state aid finding against Apple.

It is expected that US President Barack Obama will raise the issue with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council president Donald Tusk at the G20 summit in China which begins on Sunday.

Washington has reacted furiously to the European Commission’s recent clamp-down on the tax practices of multinationals.

Italian daily La Repubblica reported today that German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the state aid case with her Italian counterpart Matteo Renzi, and expressed concern that the ruling risks becoming a deterrent for multinationals intending to invest in the EU.

As the fallout from the Apple ruling continues, the European Commission on Friday hit back at comments made by former EU Competition Commissioner Neelie Kroes in which she strongly criticised the European Commission’s ruling against Apple. In an article for the Guardian newspaper the former Dutch commissioner who held the brief between 2004 and 2010 said that state aid law should not be used for tax matters, criticisng in particular the retrospective nature of the ruling. “EU member states have a sovereign right to determine their own tax laws.State aid cannot be used to rewrite those rules. However, the current state-aid investigations into tax rulings appear to do exactly that.”

On Friday a European Commission spokesman refuted Ms Kroes’ claims, indirectly referencing the former Dutch politician’s current role as an advisor to Uber.

“We understand that it may be sometimes challenging to reconcile the role of a former commissioner with a temptation to publicly express those in Silicon Valley or elsewhere who oppose the Commission’s decisions. The piece seems to criticize how the Commission applied state aid rules, but the fact is they were not applied in the way that was alleged,” he said.

He also repeated Commissioner Vestager’s call yesterday for Ireland and Apple to be “as cooperative as possible” in ensuring that the full non-confidential version of the ruling is published as soon as possible.