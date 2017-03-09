Enterprise Ireland plans trade missions ahead of Brexit

Enterprise Ireland has unveiled plans for its 2017 trade mission programme, focusing on building links with other markets ahead of the start of Brexit negotiations.

The programme will focus on specific industries including life sciences, fintech and construction.

A total of 145 events are planned for both Ireland and overseas, including 20 trade events in the US and Canada, a trade event in Norway and 20 events in the Asia Pacific region, including fintech focused events. There will also be 14 trade events in the UK, including construction and financial services events.

“In line with the ‘Ireland Connected’ whole of government trade strategy launched recently, a key element of Enterprise Ireland’s 2017-2020 strategy is to help Irish exporters build scale and expand reach globally,” said EI chief executive Julie Sinnamon. “As the UK takes a step closer to triggering article 50 in the coming weeks, it is imperative that Irish companies build new and stronger trade links in international markets.”

Enterprise Ireland has set targets for its 2017-2020 period to strengthen Ireland’s reach in global markets, increasing exports to €26 billion a year by 2020 among its client companies, and growing exports outside the UK market to account for two-thirds of total exports.

“The Action Plan for Jobs 2017 gives a clear mandate to Enterprise Ireland to drive the global ambition of Irish companies, particularly in the context of Brexit, and to set their sights further afield and power the economy through strong positions in diverse export markets,” said Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation Mary Mitchell O’Connor.