Enterprise Ireland launches €750,000 competitive start fund

Enterprise Ireland has launched a €750,000 fund for entrepreneurs and start-ups.

The latest Competitive Start Fund will offer successful applicants up to €50,000 in equity funding to test the market for their products and services, build prototypes, secure partnerships, and help them shift towards global markets.

Applications for the fund can be submitted from January 25th, closing at 3pm on February 8th. It is open to early stage companies, individuals and prospective businesses across all industres including manufacturing, apps, cloud computing and cleantech.

Orla Battersby, manager for Enterprise Ireland’s high potential start up division said helping entrepreneurs and companies to start up and scale was a priority for the agency, and the fund would provide a “vital injection of funding”.

“Ireland is recognised as a hub for innovation and start-ups and this fund will make a real contribution to help more early stage businesses get off the ground and ultimately assist in creating more jobs around all regions of the country,” said Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation Mary Mitchell O’Connor.