Enterprise Ireland deal opens up US healthcare market

Enterprise Ireland has signed a partnership agreement with a US healthcare provider that will allow Irish companies to sell goods and services to American clinicians and health specialists.

Northwell Health operates 21 hospitals on the US east coast. With 61,000 employees and nearly 14,000 affiliated physicians, it provides healthcare to more than four million people.

The signing of partnership agreement was witnessed by Taoiseach Enda Kenny in New York during his four-day trade and investment trip to the United States.

The agreement was signed at the Irish consulate by Michael Dowling, chief executive of Northwell Health, and Kevin Sherry, executive director of business development with Enterprise Ireland.

“The partnership will give Irish medical technologies and healthcare companies the opportunity to supply innovative products and services to one of the leading healthcare providers in the US,” said the Taoiseach.

“Having a world-class healthcare provider such as Northwell enter into this partnership agreement today is a great endorsement of what Ireland has to offer in healthcare provision and medical technology.”