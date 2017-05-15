Enterprise Ireland client export sales increase but UK growth slows

Enterprise Ireland clients recorded export sales of €21.6 billion in 2016 - an increase of 6 per cent on 2015 - but export growth to the UK slowed from 12 per cent to 2 per cent of overall growth in the same period.

According to a statement, the drop in growth of UK exports to €7.5 billion is due to a decline in food exports.

“The fact that the growth of exports to the UK, has slowed suggests that the impact of Brexit on Irish companies has already started. Companies cannot afford to wait until the Brexit negotiations conclude - they must act now. While diversifying from the UK might have been a desirable objective for Irish companies in the past, Brexit means that it is now an urgent imperative”, said Julie Sinnamon, chief executive of Enterprise Ireland.

Export sales grew across most territories according to the organisation. Growth in the USA and Canada jumped by 19 per cent to €3.7 billion, followed by the Asia Pacific region, up 16 per cent to €1.8 billion. The strongest export growth globally was in software & internationally traded services.

In an effort to respond to challenges posed by Brexit, Enterprise Ireland announced a new Eurozone strategy to assist Irish exporters increase exports in Eurozone countries by 50 per cent by 2020. “We have to work on the basis that Brexit will create new barriers to Irish trade with the UK. On the other hand, Eurozone markets can provide currency stability, proximity and potential for growth and opportunities for Irish companies”, Ms Sinnamon added.