Employment in IDA companies reaches record high

Employment in foreign multinationals backed by the IDA reached a record high of almost 200,000 in 2016, as the agency responsible for attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) reported 244 investments during the year.

This is up from a previous high of 213 in 2016.

While the IDA pointed to a “promising” outlook for 2017, it also warned of the need for greater competitiveness amid growing political uncertainty.

According to the IDA’s annual statement, published on Tuesday, the number of new name investments went to 99 from 94 in 2016, with 11,842 additional jobs (net) created. Job losses were at their lowest level in 19 years.

In 2016, more than half (52 per cent) of all jobs created by IDA clients were based outside of Dublin. The mid-west experienced the fastest growth rate, of 10 per cent, with some 1,500 jobs created during the year.The midlands fared the worst, with just 58 jobs created during the year.

Success

Martin Shanahan, chief executive of the IDA said: “That companies have continued to invest in Ireland is testament to the quality of the offering we have here. That being said – we absolutely cannot be complacent about this success – we have to keep an eye on our competitiveness including costs.

The contribution of the FDI sector has always been important to Ireland, but the 2016 results show that the contribution has never been greater. It is particularly welcome to see such a broad-based performance and all regions growing. International services, pharmaceuticals & medical devices and financial services all showed significant employment increases in 2016.”

On Brexit, the IDA said that the UK’s planned departure from the European Union has led to “a significant volume of specific queries” to IDA offices from across the world, with Ireland among a small number of locations in Europe being considered. However the IDA also noted that Brexit brings with it some “ adverse impacts”.

Access

“FDI companies that depend heavily on the UK market have already been impacted by exchange rates and they may also need to consider their future access to the UK market in a post-Brexit environment.”

Looking ahead, Mr Shanahan said that “ongoing global political and economic uncertainty will continue to affect investor confidence in 2017”, while competition from other jurisdictions for FDI has “never been as strong”.

However, the outlook is still “promising”.

“While there is significant uncertainty, the jobs pipeline for the first quarter of 2017 looks promising. In 2016, job losses within IDA client companies were at their lowest level since 1997. Given market turmoil, Brexit impacts and cost competitiveness pressure, IDA does not expect this trend to continue,” Mr Shanahan said.