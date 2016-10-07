ECB will continue to stimulate euro zone, Draghi tells IMF

The European Central Bank will do its part to support euro zone growth by continuing its stimulus policy of ultra-low interest rates and bond purchases, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Friday.

“We will preserve the very substantial amount of monetary support that is necessary to secure a return of inflation rates towards levels that are below, but close to, 2 per cent without undue delay,” Draghi told an International Monetary Fund committee in Washington.

“If warranted, we will act by using all the instruments available within our mandate,” he added.