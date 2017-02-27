Earnings rose to an average of €716 a week in 2016

Average weekly earnings rose by 0.6 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2016, up to €716.07, new figures show, although there were large variations across sectors.

According to figures from the Central Statistics Office, the average weekly wage in Q4 2016, was up from €712.02 a year earlier. Average hourly earnings rose by 1.1 per cent between Q4 2015 and Q4 2016, from €21.92 to €22.16.

Tech workers earn the most, the survey shows, with average weekly earnings of €1,063.03, followed by those working in the financial, insurance and real estate sector, at €1,021.

On the other hand, workers in the tourism and food sector earned the lowest average weekly wage, of €339.66, followed by those in arts and entertainment (€474.97).

The greatest increase, of 5.4 per cent, was reported in the professional, scientific and technical activities sector, where average weekly earnings rose from €829.03 to €874.13. Wages fell in the education, and human health and social work sectors, down 1.2 per cent and 1 per cent respectively. Workers across the public sector also saw wages fall, by 0.7 per cent, from €927.83 to €921.74 in the year to Q4 2016.