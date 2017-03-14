Dublin is not Berlin when it comes to rental landscape

German capital has strong rental controls, lower rents and more available apartments

New figures show that one in four Dublin residents is now a renter. Photograph: Chris Ison/PA Wire

New figures show that one in four Dublin residents is now a renter. Photograph: Chris Ison/PA Wire

 

With a housing crisis that shows little sign of abating, it isn’t too surprising to see that people are increasingly turning away from the idea of owning their own home.

New figures show that one in four Dublin residents is now a renter, with the number of owner-occupiers in the capital falling below 60 per cent for the first time since records began last year.

With property prices continuing to rise, there are some who have little option than to put their trust in the rental market. However, for anyone imagining a bright future in which renting is not only normal, but a pleasant experience, it is worth remembering that Dublin is not Berlin.

The Government may have introduced some measures to help out those facing spiralling rents over the last year or so, but the jury is very much out on whether such steps will eventually alleviate the crisis, or as many suspect, make the situation worse.

Moreover, while developers here are being encouraged to get building again, it is still going to be a number of years before supply meets demand.

Bleak prospect

Berlin by comparison benefits from strong rental controls that in previous years have led to lower rents, and until recently at least, it also had an abundance of apartments available.

Another notable difference between Berlin and Dublin is that renting as you get older in Ireland is a bleak prospect.

The reality is that most people living in Ireland are caught in a situation in which owning a home is still the easiest way to accumulate wealth. With few alternatives outside of home ownership for those wishing to save for their retirement, it feels for some as though there is little option but to buy.

With many also caught in a pensions trap that relies on them being rent-free by the time they retire, it becomes obvious that few look forward to a future in which having a mortgage doesn’t play a part.

Add in a market in which security of tenure and rent certainty are aspirations rather than reality and you begin to see why renting remains an unattractive proposition here.

There has been much made of Ireland having a obsession with owning property but the alternatives aren’t pretty.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.