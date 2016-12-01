Donald Trump’s corporate tax cuts will hurt Ireland

US tax changes will keep many firms from going abroad

New US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin: putting corporate tax cuts at the top of the “to do” list for the new administration. Photograph: Bloomberg

New US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin: putting corporate tax cuts at the top of the “to do” list for the new administration. Photograph: Bloomberg

 

There are some campaign promises which Donald Trump will carry through - and some which he won’t. It is thus significant that the new US treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, chose to put corporate tax cuts at the top of the “to do” list for the new administration.

Trump’s tax programme will have to be agreed with Congress, but it is clear that the proposal to slash the corporation tax rate, in particular, is central to all his plans.

Trump’s campaign promise was to reduce corporation tax from 35 per cent now to 15 per cent, a massive reduction. There was talk that Trump might back away from this, or negotiate a smaller reduction with Congress. But while the detail will indeed have to be negotiated, the direction is clear.

Tax reform will be Trump’s top priority, Mnuchin said, with the biggest reform since the days of Ronald Reagan. There will be big cuts in personal tax but, more importantly from Ireland’s point of view, corporation tax is to be slashed.

Mnuchin outlined the central importance of this corporate tax cut in the Trump plan. It would, he said “ create huge economic growth” and “bring a lot of cash back into the US”.

In turn, we presume, this will help to pay for Trump’s other campaign promises in areas such as infrastructure spending.

If Trump can succeed in getting US companies to repatriate a load of cash from their holdings offshore, this will give the US exchequer a potentially significant, if short-term, boost, as they will pay tax on the money returning.

This, together with other changes in the way US companies are taxed, would change the international tax environment for big US companies very significantly.

The precise implications of this for foreign direct investment will take time to unfold. But the key point is that US firms would, if the changes went through, not face the same push to establish subsidiaries overseas for tax reasons.

They would still do so for other motives, of course, but these tax changes would be bound to have a big influence on future flows of foreign direct investment.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.