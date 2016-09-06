Department of Finance confirms plan to close vulture fund loophole

The Department of Finance has moved to close off a controversial loophole that allows so-called vulture funds to avoid tax by gaining charitable status.

Minister for Finance Michael Noonan has published a proposed amendment to Section 110 of the Finance Act 1997 to be included in the Finance Bill, which will be published after Budget 2017 is announced next month.

Section 110 has allowed foreign investors to acquire billions of euro of distressed assets without having to pay tax on profits made from their sale.

“A number of concerns have been raised recently about the possible use of aggressive tax practices by some Section 110 companies to avoid paying tax on Irish property transactions. In light of these concerns, and due to the highly technical and complex nature of the amendment I am now publishing a proposed amendment,” said Mr Noonan.

“The proposed amendment targets the issues that have been raised and will ensure that the Irish tax base is appropriately protected. Further targeted proposals in relation to the use of funds in the Irish property market are also being considered,” he added.

A number of investigations into the use of tax loopholes that allow vulture funds to escape paying tax have been initiated in recent months. These include one from the Charities Regulator, which has been examining the use of charitable trusts associated with Dublin law firm Matheson to provide services to investors, including acting as registered owners of a number of the funds.

Former Social Democrats and now independent TD Stephen Donnelly, told the Dáil earlier this year that Mars Capital, an Irish subsidiary of a US vulture fund, is owned by the Matheson Foundation which, he claimed, may own up to 200 companies.

Mr Noonan said the issue of the use of charitable trusts by section 110 companies will be subject to a separate review.

“I am publishing this proposed amendment to address the perceived misuse of section 110 and to ensure that the tax provisions are ring-fenced for bona-fide securitisation purposes. The securitisation and funds industries are essential areas in the broader IFS sector, a sector which now employs over 38,000 people directly in over 400 companies, 200 of which are Irish owned,” he said.

Mr Noonan said he would give due consideration to further amendments proposed.

“If any further abuses of the section 110 regime are identified, further measures may be brought for my consideration for the Finance Bill,” he said.