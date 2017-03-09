Decoding Draghi: When will mortgage rates rise?

ECB president Mario Draghi has underlined that interest rates are going to stay at current lows for a considerable period. This will come as a relief to those on tracker mortgages, which move in tandem with ECB rates. Standard variable rates could also start to edge up when ECB rates rise, notwithstanding the fact that they are already well above EU norms here. Here is what the ECB president said after today’s meeting of the ECB council... and an interpretation of what it means. Remember that part of the reason central bankers speak in such a roundabout way is to give themselves room for manoeuvre.

What he said:

“We continue to expect them [interest rates] to remain at present or lower levels for an extended period of time, and well past the horizon of our net asset purchases.”

What it means:

Draghi is starting to come under pressure, from Germany in particular, to pull back on stimulating the euro zone economy. However for the moment he is holding firm. As the ECB’s asset purhcases programme - its programme of bond buying - is due to continue until at leat the end of this year, Draghi’s comments suggest he does not expect an interest rate rise until a good while after that. The big question is whether rates start to rise in 2018, which is now possible, and if they do by how much?

What he said:

“ Sentiment indicators suggest that the cyclical recovery may be gathering momentum... however underlying inflation indicators continue to remain subdued.”

What it means:

There is no doubt now that there is a pick up in the euro zone economy and that inflation, the indicator that most influences interest rates, is on the rise. The February figures showed euro zone inflation at 2 per cent. As “below but close to” 2 per cent is the ECB inflation target, this might suggest an earlier move to increase interest rates. However Draghi pointed out that, stripping out volatile items such as energy prices, underlying inflationary pressures are still low. The risks to the outlook are still on the “ downside”, he said. So no intgerest rate rise for the moment. But close attention will now be plaid to inflation data and if this picks up again in the second half of this year , the speculation about a rise in rates in 2018 will build.

ADVERTISEMENT

What he said:

The ECB has “lost its sense of urgency” to take further action.

What it means:

This was the balance in Draghi’s statement, which came in the question and answer session with journalists. It is important. While pointing out that there are still risks, Draghi was arguing that the ECB policies had worked, growth and inflation were on the up. and the threat of deflation had passed. For this reason he said, the council felt it unlikely that interest rates would have to be cut further, or that a programme of cheap loans for the banks would have to be extended. Mortgage holders, while grateful that no early rise is on the way, should take note. If these trends continue, the era of super-low interest rates will come to an end and, as in the US, a process of gradual increases will get underway.