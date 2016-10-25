Davy says house prices to rise more than expected in 2016

Davy Stockbrokers has revised its growth forecast for the Irish residential market in 2016 upwards, from 5 per cent to 7 per cent, on the back of the new first-time buyer incentive and a tighter housing market.

In a note on Tuesday morning, the stockbroker said it expects Irish property prices to grow by 7 per cent in 2017, 6 per cent in 2018 and 5 per cent thereafter.

“This follows stronger-than-expected price movements in 2016, a tighter housing market and the new ‘Help-to-Buy’ scheme, which provides homes buyers with a 5 per cent tax rebate” economist Conall MacCoille said.

Mr MacCoille expects Ireland’s first-time buyer incentive, which offers home buyers a rebate of up to 5 per cent of the purchase price of a new build, to have a broader take-up than a similar UK scheme, which provided a 20 per cent equity loan on purchases of new build properties. This scheme had limited take-up, wiht just 72,000 equity loans granted up to September 2015. Department of Finance estimates however, suggest that the Irish scheme could reach a minimum of 2,500 borrowers, or over 10 per cent of the mortgage market. If the average tax rebate is € 10,000, the Mr MacCoille says that the Department’s costing implies that 5,000 borrowers could avail of the scheme.

Davy also expects growth in the mortgage market, and is forecasting lending of € 5 billion in 2016, € 6.2 billion in 2017 and rising to € 10.2 billion by 2020, provided that home building rises towards the 25,000 units a year which has been deemed necessary to satisfy natural demographic demand.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) for August, showed that prices rose nationally by 1.6 per cent in the month, giving rise to an annual rate of inflation of 7.2 per cent, the sharpest annual pace since June 2015. In Dublin, prices were up 1.5 per cent in August and by 4.5 per cent on an annual basis.