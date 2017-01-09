Cork Airport hosted 2.23m passengers in 2016

More than 2.23 million people travelled through Cork Airport in 2016, according to the latest figures.

Cork is hoping that Norwegian Air International will launch direct services from the airport to the US east coast later this year after the airline won formal approval from Washington in December.

The airport, owned by State company DAA, said on Monday that passenger numbers grew 8 per cent to more than 2.23 million in 2016, from 2.07 million the previous year.

Cork said that all markets grew last year, but the biggest expansion in percentage terms was on German routes, which were up 75 per cent, aided by the addition of a service to Dusseldorf and strong inbound traffic.

Portugal performed next best with growth of 35.5 per cent, while Spanish routes had 13.5 per cent more passengers and the number of people travelling to the UK increased 7 per cent.

Kevin Cullinane, Cork Airport’s head of communications described the performance as pleasing.

“We have been working hard over recent years implementing our return to growth strategy, and we saw the first fruits of this work in 2016,” he said. “Central to our strategy is attracting new routes and new airlines while building frequencies and capacity on existing services, which we did with great success in 2016.”

New destinations lined up last year included Cardiff in Wales, La Rochelle in France, Spanish capital Madrid and Nantes in France. Cityjet and Iberia Express joined Cork’s roster of airlines for the first time.

Mr Cullinane predicted that numbers would rise 5 per cent this year as Norwegian, Icelandic carrier Wow Air, Swiss and Voleta all launch new services.