Consumer prices remain unchanged amid concerns over weak sterling

Consumer prices remained unchanged in December following several months of decline, resulting in a zero rate of annual inflation, the weakness in the euro area.

Ireland’s annual inflation rate had hit 0.5 per cent in the middles of last year - its highest level in three years - but falling fuel costs and lower car prices have dragged it back since.

The current Brexit-related weakness in sterling may also be playing a role. A weaker pound keeps import prices down.

According to the latest Consumer Price Index, the most notable changes in the year were decreases in household furnishings (-4.8 per cent), clothing and footwear (-3.8 per cent) and food and non-alcoholic beverages (-2.8 per cent).

Conversely, there were increases in the price of miscellaneous goods and services, including motor insurance, which rose 2.2 per cent. Within this category, the cost of motor insurance rose by 9 per cent on an annual basis.

There were also increases in the restaurant and hotel prices (+1.9 per cent), alcoholic beverages and tobacco (+1.8 per cent) and education (+1.8 per cent).

The Irish Small and Medium Enterprises Association (Isme) said despite the overall rate there were sharp increases in certain areas.

“Our latest research shows that 30 per cent of our members have experienced inflationary pressures of over 6 per cent in transport costs, while a further 67 per cent have experienced over 6 per cent increases to their insurance premiums,” chief executive Neil McDonnell said.