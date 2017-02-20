Competition authority examining ways to improve mortgage market

A new public consultation to see how Ireland can develop a better-functioning, more sustainable mortgage market has been published.

The consultation, which has been undertaken by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) examines market structure, legislation and regulation to look at how Ireland performs compared to other markets.

The commission is now seeking feedback on the study, which commenced in December after it was requested as part of the programme for Government. As part of its consultation, the CCPC has been in contact with industry experts, consumer bodies, existing mortgage providers, lenders in other markets and potential new entrants, to seek to understand how the market operates.

It is working with the Central Bank to set out the options for the Government in terms of market structure, legislation and regulation to lower the cost of secured mortgage lending and improve the degree of competition and consumer protection.

Among the areas covered in the consultation are the regulatory environment, barriers to entry, switching and the implications of Brexit on Ireland’s mortgage market.

A report published by international ratings agency Standard & Poor’s last week suggested it may take another decade before supply matches demand in the Irish property market. It noted that private investment in housing, in real terms, had fallen by 80 per cent from its peak in early 2006 to its trough in 2012

The forecast comes as recent figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), property prices nationally rose by 8.1 per cent last year, while prices in the capital climbed by 5.7 per cent.

Moreover, the latest data from the Central Bank of Ireland shows more than €11.3 billion worth of mortgages were in arrears of 90 days or more at the end of September 2016.

“A mortgage is likely to be the biggest financial commitment most people make in their lifetime. We know that the Irish mortgage market has undergone a period of crisis and that currently it is highly concentrated. This impacts on consumers, both in terms of the options available to them when taking out a mortgage and those considering switching. It also has an impact on the likelihood of new firms entering the market and providing choice, product innovation and competition,” said Isolde Goggins, chairwoman of the CCPC.

Interested parties are invited to respond to the consultation in writing by no later than 5pm on March 20th with a final report due to be two months later.