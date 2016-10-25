Commission to unveil Europe-wide corporate tax plan

A new Europe-wide corporate tax base is to be unveiled on Tuesday in the latest clamp-down by the European Commission on aggressive tax planning by multinationals.

EU Competition commissioner Pierre Moscovici will present a proposal for the controversial common consolidated corporate tax base (CCCTB) to his fellow EU commissioners this afternoon in Strasbourg before presenting the proposal to MEPs this evening.

The re-launch of the CCCTB - an idea that has been mooted for more than a decade but has previously failed to garner sufficient support from member states - marks the latest attempt by the European Commission to legislate on corporate tax matters.

In a bid to progress the proposal through the EU legislative system, the European Commission is proposing a two-phased approach. The first phase introduces a new common corporate tax base by harmoni¨sing the rules by which companies calculate their taxable profits across the European Union. The aim of the proposal is to significantly reduce costs for business which operate across borders.

The second, more controversial aspect of the proposal which has been deferred until a later date, is the consolidation element, which would oblige companies to aggregate their profits across the European Union and then divide out the taxable profits among member states with each country taxing their share of the profits at their own national rate.

Under the revised proposal, the methodology by which profits would be shared out would be based on labour, assets, and sales - not GDP or size of country as had previously been suggested. This fits into the European Union and OECD’s broader objective of linking taxation to the place where the actual activity of the company occurs.

While the proposal must go to member states and the European Parliament for approval, MEPs are expected to overwhelmingly back the plan when it is presented on Tuesday evening in Strasbourg.

Although the Irish government is understood to be relatively comfortable with the first element of the proposal, which draws on many of the elements already agreed at OECD level, the move towards new common EU tax rules marks a new front nonetheless in the EU’s competence on tax matters.

Under the proposals - which will be mandatory for companies with a turnover of more than €750 million - companies will work out their taxable profits using a single set of EU rules, rather than the specific tax regime in each member states. Among the proposals being suggested as part of the first phase of the process are new EU-wide tax credits for research and development activity, and incentives for companies to fund themselves through equity rather than debt, a proposal that fits with the European Commission’s broader objective of developing a ‘capital markets union’ which would wean EU businesses off their dependency on debt financing.

Another element of the proposal is a temporary cross-border loss relief mechanism, which would allow companies to offset a loss in one member state against a profit in another, in order to incentivise big companies to buy-in to the first element of the package while the consolidated element is being developed.

According to the commission’s draft proposal to be presented on Tuesday, the commission believes that the new cctb proposal will eliminate transfer-pricing, but transfer-pricing issues between companies with a presence in the EU and other non-EU jurisdictions - including the US - will not be addressed by the proposal.

A spokesman for the Department of Finance said that Ireland “will engage constructively with all of the proposals in the commission package… while critically analysing the proposals to ensure they are in line with Ireland’s long-term interests.”

While the first phase of the CCCTB will be mandatory for companies with revenue of above €750 million, smaller companies can choose to opt-in to the proposals. But the introduction of a common EU-tax base is likely to lead to two parallel systems operating in each EU member state, which could lead to extra administrative costs for authorities.

Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly said that while big corporations should pay their fair share of tax, Ireland would have “grave concerns” about the consolidation proposal. “With suggestions from the UK that it may reduce its corporate tax rate to 10 per cent, it is important that member states have the flexibility to change their tax rate as needed, particularly small countries that depend on foreign direct investment. There are concerns that consolidating corporate tax across the union could lead to a harmonisation of tax rates through the back door.”

A new clamp-down on so-called “hybrid mismatches” which give rise to double non-taxation when companies exploit mismatches between different tax jurisdictions, usually outside the EU, is also expected to be announced.

EU finance ministers will give their first response to the CCCTB proposal at the next ecofin meeting in Brussels in two weeks’ time, but experts say it could be years before the first part of the proposal is agreed. Along with Ireland and the UK, German and the Baltic States have previously opposed the CCCTB and details of the proposal are likely to be thrashed out by representatives of EU member states in the coming months and years.