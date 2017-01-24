Commission’s Apple tax ruling tantamount to ‘land grab’

The European Commission’s ruling on Apple’s tax arrangements in Ireland is tantamount to a “land grab”, PwC’s Feargal O’Rourke has claimed.

He said Brussels had overstepped its remit in demanding €13 billion in back taxes from the multinational.

Speaking at the Irish Times corporation tax summit in Dublin, Mr O’Rourke said he believed the Government was right to challenge the ruling and that nobody actually believed the money belonged to Ireland.

While acknowledging the argument that Apple should have been paying more tax, he said the Commission’s actions to retrieve the money were ill-judged.

“Doing it by ignoring the law is not the way to do it,” he said.

Provided the ruling was not politicised, Mr O’Rourke said he was confident the Commission’s decision would be overturned by the European Court of Justice.

Apart from having a low tax rate, Mr O’Rourke said a stable tax environment was crucial to companies investing in Ireland, and the Commission’s ruling posed a threat to this assumption.

He said there was great international attention on Ireland’s handling of the case.

In terms of the wider clampdown on multinational tax under the umbrella of Beps, he said Ireland had played, what many felt, was a “losing hand” particularly well.

Also speaking at the conference was PwC’s Joe Tynan, who outlined the various challenges facing Ireland’s tax code.

Whatever the outcome of Brexit or US tax reform, Mr Tynan said Ireland would remain an attractive location for business because of its strategic location within the biggest economy in the world, namely the EU.

He also noted the bleak forecasts about how the Beps project would damage Ireland’s foreign direct investment had not materialised.