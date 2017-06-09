Cliff Taylor: What May’s failed gamble means for the Irish economy

The key impact of the UK election on the Irish economy was always going to be what the result meant for the Brexit talks.

The outcome now means there is even more uncertainty about the approach of the UK government to negotiations due to get under way in 10 days time. We are into the realm of the unknown unknowns.

For Ireland, this means the existing uncertainty about how the Brexit talks would pan out is now added to by the further UK political upheaval.

Ireland will hope that what emerges is a less damaging version of Brexit than what had appeared in prospect. But there could now be be chaos as the Brexit talks get underway with a potentially weak and uncertain UK government . Until the dust settles, who knows?

The immediate impact on the markets was some weakening in the value of sterling, but - like the rest of us - market analysts are trying to work out what on earth this is going to mean, particularly for Brexit, where the EU was ready to start formal talks with Britain on June 19th. Now we don’t even know if there will be a government in place for it by then to talk to and if there is what its approach might be.

Damaging version

For Ireland, the harder the Brexit, the greater the risk to our economy. In the run up to and during the general election campaign Theresa May had moved to indicate a damaging version of Brexit from the Irish viewpoint, involving Britain leaving the customs unions and the single market.

This would create the need for customs barriers and potentially lead to tariffs - special taxes on trade between the UK and the EU - which would be damaging to trade between the UK and Ireland.

Meanwhile, the dialling-up of the rhetoric between Britain and the EU highlighted the threat of a complete breakdown in the negotiations and Britain leaving the union without any deal, which would be the worst possible outcome for Ireland.

Now that the UK electorate has refused to give May the increased majority she sought, the question is this: have they rejected her hard Brexit strategy and what does this mean for the talks?

The fact that she refused repeatedly to outline during the campaign what her Brexit strategy was complicates the political calculus even further.

The immediate market reaction has been interesting. Sterling dropped 2 per cent in the immediate wake of the exit poll published at 10pm on Thursday evening, but avoided the overnight collapse seen on the night of the Brexit referendum a year ago. After a bit of an overnight rally, on Friday morning it is around 2 per cent weaker again at over 88p to the euro - approaching real danger levels for many Irish exporters to the UK.

Sterling in peril

Sterling is now a prisoner to political developments, falling again this morning on reports that Theresa May would not step down. Some early commentary by market analysts suggests that hopes for a softer Brexit have given the currency some level of support. But views are divided. Others feel the currency and more risky assets are now vulnerable, given the political uncertainty and the risk that a weak UK government could lurch towards a hard Brexit.

The value of sterling is the immediate route through which the election results will have an immediate economic impact here. Traders will take their direction from political developments which could take some time to unfold, but some volatile moves are possible. After the big slide in the middle of last year, sterling has traded generally between 84p to 87p against the euro this year. Exporters will hope it will not drop back above 90p .

Even more important, however, will be the eventual shape of Brexit.

An ESRI study estimated that a relatively hard Brexit could knock not far off one percentage point off our growth rate in the few years after it happened. However there is significant uncertainty about the exact impact and its timing, given the unprecedented nature of what is at stake.

Political drama

Now added to this is how the political drama will play out and its impact on the talks. Voters appear to have rejected a hard Brexit, though that does not necessarily mean it will not happen. Will the possible presence of the DUP supporting the next UK government allow them to get some concessions, softening the Brexit blow for the island of Ireland? Or will a weak government require a new election just as the Brexit talks reach a crunch later this year, throwing the whole process into chaos? Almost a year on from the Brexit vote, it is still all to play for.