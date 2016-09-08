Cheaper transport costs drive consumer prices lower again

Consumer prices have fallen for a second consecutive month on the back of cheaper transport costs.

Figure from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show prices fell by 0.2 per cent in August, following a 0.3 per cent fall in July. This gave rise to an annual rate of deflation of 0.1 per cent.

The most notable changes in the year were decreases in transport (-4.6 per cent), household furnishings (-3.8 per cent), and communications (-3.4 per cent).

Conversely, there were increases in miscellaneous goods and services (+5.1 per cent), education (+3.8 per cent), restaurants and hotels (+2.5 per cent).

On a monthly basis, the main drivers were falls in transport (-1.6 per cent ) and communications (-1.4 per cent) while there were increases in clothing and footwear (+4.8 per cent).